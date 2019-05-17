Doris Mary Thompson, age 90, died at the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, Maryland on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born November 10, 1928 in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Elta and Karl Higgins. She was the wife of the late Murle Thompson.Mary Doris, as most folks called her, was a beloved wife, mother, homemaker, 4-H leader, choir member, Sunday school teacher, UMYF leader, nurse, and was often found volunteering her time at St. James United Methodist Church in Marriottsville, Maryland. Above all, she was a good and faithful servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ!Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Jerry Ashby of Hagerstown, Karen and Gary McGinnis of Sykesville, and Cheryl and David Hlass of Hanover; sons and daughters-in-law, Karl and Laurie Thompson of Westminster, and Paul and Nancy Thompson of Sykesville; seven grand-children; and sister, Nancy Oro of San Antonio, Texas.She was predeceased by her twin brother, Donald Higgins.The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Monday at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a Memorial Service will follow at 2pm. Reverend Judy Emerson will be officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marriottsville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org) or the . Published in Carroll County Times from May 17 to May 19, 2019