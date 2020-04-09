Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Miriam Graham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Miriam Graham, 86, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born March 10, 1934 in Detour, Frederick County. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Hannah Mae Boone. She was the wife of the late James P. Graham, who passed away in 2002. She was a 1952 graduate of Westminster High School. She worked at a sewing factory in Westminster. She was a member of the Wakefield Valley Bible Church in New Windsor. She had been residing at The Woods at Sun Valley Assisted Living. She enjoyed doing crafts and playing games, especially bingo. Also telling stories of her grand kitties- Allie, Bobbi, Coco and Darcy. Survived by daughter Debbie and husband Tony Roper; siblings Carroll Boone, Charlotte Knouse and Louise Parrish, all of Westminster. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Roger Boone, Francis Boone, Grayson Boone, and sister Gloria Williams. Services and interment will be private. A Celebration of Doris' life will be held at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Wakefield Valley Bible Church at 2206 Old Windsor Pike, New Windsor, MD 21776 or the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.

