Doris Naoma Sellner, 88, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born August 25, 1931 in Baltimore, she was the loving daughter of the late Leo P. and Lillian Bohanan Barranco. She was the cherished wife of the late John Emil Sellner. Doris worked as a supervisor for C & P telephone company. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, square dancing with her husband, and shopping. A religious person, Doris was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. She was committed to helping people in need and donated to many charities. Doris will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit and her great sense of humor. Surviving Doris are children Keith Sellner of Finksburg, and Karen Bauer of Westminster; grandchildren Ian, Collin, and Zachary Bauer; and her beloved dog "Mugsy". She was predeceased by her son Kevin Sellner and brother Leo Barranco. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation services provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel.

