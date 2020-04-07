Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris P. McKee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Paine McKee, 93, of Westminster MD, formally Great River NY, passed away peacefully at Dove House of Carroll Hospice on April 3, 2020. Loving wife of Albert, her high school sweetheart and husband of over 70 years. Devoted mother of Jeff (Joan) McKee of New Windsor, MD, and Lynn (Jim) Duncan of Batavia, OH. Grandmother of Christian Welch. Aunt to William Ritchie, Bradley Ritchie, Diane Meresse, and Judy Meyer. Doris was born in Islip Terrace and raised in Bay Shore, NY. After graduating from Bay Shore High School in 1944, she earned her BA degree from State Teachers College at New Paltz (now SUNY College of Liberal Arts and Science at New Paltz) and taught in the Bay Shore School District for almost 39 years at Brook Avenue Elementary School. She enjoyed boating, bowling, gardening, golfing, playing the piano and singing, and traveling in her spare time. She was outgoing, funny and loved being around people. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip, NY and volunteer at North Shore Hospital (formerly Southside). She is preceded in death by her parents Anna and Samuel Paine and her sister and lifetime best friend Virginia Ritchie. Donations may be made in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 111 Nassau Avenue, Islip, NY 11751 or Carrol Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip, NY at a later date.

Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 7, 2020

