Doris P. Smith, 85, of Gettysburg, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care, Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born June 23, 1935, in Taneytown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester H. and Flora P. (Lambert) Hahn. Doris was the loving wife of William J. Smith, Sr. with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. Doris was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, PA as well as the Catholic War veterans Post #1342 Ladies Auxiliary. Doris worked at Littlestown Manufacturing JackTar for 15 years and later as a seamstress at Littonian Baby shoe for 10 years until her retirement in 1993. Doris enjoyed sewing, traveling, reading and being with her family and friends. Doris is survived by her children, William J. Smith, Jr of Cape Coral, FL, Daniel F. Smith of Bonneauville, PA, Teresa A. Smeak of Hanover, PA, Sharon E. Spangler of Gettysburg, PA and Laurie F. Schue of Littlestown, PA, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchild, three brothers, James L. Hahn of Hanover, PA, Larry C. Hahn of Hanover, PA William F. Hahn of Spring Grove, PA, and two sisters, Connie M. Hughes of Gettysburg, PA and Jean L. Niner of McSherrystown, PA. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Susan L. Smith, one sister Joyce A. Hahn, and one brother Robert L. Hahn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg (Bonneauville), PA, with father Bene Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery, Bonneauville, PA. A Viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 11 Am, Friday, November 27, 2020 at the church. Due to COVID19, masks will be required and the number of people in the church at one time may be limited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris' memory may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg (Bonneauville), PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at



