Doris Poole Leppo, 92, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born May 16, 1927 in Smallwood, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Edward T. and Catherine Elizabeth (Saylor) Poole. She was predeceased by her husband, Auldon E. Leppo. Doris worked her entire life on the family farms as well as English American sewing factory where she retired after 40 years of service. Surviving are son-in-law, Hugh Zartman of Finksburg; grandson, Rick Rebert and wife Linda of Westminster; great-grandchildren, Amanda Leister of West Virginia, David Leister Jr. and partner Colleen of Littlestown, PA, Danielle Ebaugh and husband Dustin of Taneytown, and Arin Leister of Westminster; great-grandson, Owen Ebaugh; sister, Janet Lang of Westminster; brother, Richard Poole of Taneytown; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lorraine Rebert Zartman; brother, Edward Poole; and sisters, Virginia Bailey and Ruth Shipley. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with the funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Burial will follow in Deer Park Methodist Church Cemetery in Westminster. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 19th from 6-8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020