Doris Ruth Chalfin died at her home November 19, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born August 13, 1933, the middle child of John D. and Mary Gertrude Jones Makosky, and grew up in Westminster, Md. While in school, Doris excelled as a scholar with a special love of poetry, and as an athlete. She maintained high school friendships to the end of her life. Doris completed her bachelor's degree at Western Maryland College in 1956 and married Seymour Chalfin in 1957. The couple spent the next six years living in Ghana and Kenya, where their two sons, Joel and Jesse were born. In 1970, Doris took up residence in Washington, D.C., where she lived for the rest of her life. Neighbors initially knew her as a delivery person for the Washington Post. She also worked as an editor for Heldref Publications. In retirement, she was active with the Northwest Neighbors Village and Friends of the Library. She was also an advanced student of Tai chi. Doris loved animals and the natural world. She provided a home for many abandoned cats, and enjoyed the company of her beloved cocker spaniel, Tony, (named after the composer Antonio Vivaldi). She was an accomplished musician, playing piano, clarinet, and viola, and had a special love of Johann Sebastian Bach. Doris is survived by her two sons, Joel and Jesse Chalfin, and her brothers Donald R. and Edmund E. Makosky. Contributions in her name may be made to Earthjustice and The Humane Farming Association, which had her passionate support. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

