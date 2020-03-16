Doris Viola Seymour, age 76, of Thomasville, PA and formerly of New Windsor, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at York Hospital after an extended illness. Born February 21, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter Fern Crushong and Mildred Blacksten Crushong. She was the wife of Warren A. Seymour, her husband of 57 years. Doris was formerly employed at the New Windsor Clothing Co., Myers' Grocery in Union Bridge and the Brethren Service Center, New Windsor. She enjoyed fishing with her boys, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is survived by sons, Randy A. Seymour and wife Stacey of Finksburg and Anthony K. Seymour and wife Sandy of Littlestown, PA; 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a sister, Mary Patterson of Finksburg. She was predeceased by a son, Bryan K. Seymour in 2003, brother, Omer Kenneth Crushong Sr. and sister, Helen Gardner. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Rev. Dr. James Benedict, retired Church of the Brethren pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Uniontown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 16, 2020