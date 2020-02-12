Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris "Dory" Shilling. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Crossroads Church Westminster Campus Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Miles "Dory" Shilling, age 80, of Westminster, passed from this world on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born on April 4, 1939, in Dumont, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Florence Adelaide Miles and John Joseph Miles, Jr. She was the devoted wife of R. Edward Shilling, to whom she was married for 58 years. As a passionate teacher, Dory spent 25 years as a middle school language arts teacher in Carroll County. After retiring, she partnered with Ed, consulting with United Resources. Dory was a member of Community Bible Study and Crossroads Church, and was a dedicated Christian and student of the Bible. Family always came first for Dory. Surviving in addition to her husband, Ed, are daughters, Nancy Shilling Howard (Chris Howard) and Kathryn Shilling Nichols, and son, Andrew Shilling (Sherry Shilling). She is also survived by a brother, John Joseph Miles III (Marianne Miles) of Tampa, Florida. Dory enjoyed teaching and caring for her seventeen grandchildren: Kathryn Salafia Stephenson (Eric Stephenson), Rachel Salafia Fletcher (Taylor Fletcher), Daniel Freundel, Timothy Freundel, A.J. Shilling, Kristiana Freundel, Luke Shilling, Juliana Howard, Abigail Howard, William Freundel, Ely Shilling, Caroline Freundel, Lily Freundel, Isaiah Freundel, Jake Howard, Samuel Freundel and Ashby Shilling. She is also survived by two great- grandchildren, Adelaide and Abel Fletcher. A celebration of life will be held at Crossroads Church Westminster Campus on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 am with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Church/ Thrive , 895 Leidy Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or Young Life of Carroll County/ Capernaum, 55 Ridge Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

