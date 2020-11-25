1/
Dorothy Ann "Dot" McAuliffe
1931 - 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Ann McAuliffe, 89, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home. Born on April 14, 1931 in Owings Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lula Moser Bean. She was the beloved wife of Roland Timothy McAuliffe. Years ago, Dot worked for Malco Plastics as a supervisor. Prior to working with Malco Plastics, she worked with Maryland Cup Company. Surviving her are children: Bruce McAuliffe, Michael McAuliffe, Cheryl Morrison, Terri Layne, and five grandchildren. Dot was predeceased by five siblings. A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dot's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to The Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
