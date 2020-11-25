Dorothy "Dot" Ann McAuliffe, 89, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home. Born on April 14, 1931 in Owings Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lula Moser Bean. She was the beloved wife of Roland Timothy McAuliffe. Years ago, Dot worked for Malco Plastics as a supervisor. Prior to working with Malco Plastics, she worked with Maryland Cup Company. Surviving her are children: Bruce McAuliffe, Michael McAuliffe, Cheryl Morrison, Terri Layne, and five grandchildren. Dot was predeceased by five siblings. A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dot's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to The Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com