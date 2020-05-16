Dorothy "Clare" Blair, 52, of Westminster, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at home. Born March 22, 1968 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Barbara (Dannettel) Ford and Joseph Ford. She is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Raymond "Ray" Blair, Jr. She worked as a manager and homemaker. She was a lover of music and enjoyed the history of Gettysburg. Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter Emily Blair of Westminster; brother Joseph Ford, II of Catonsville; sister Beth Klinefelter of Hanover, PA; mother-in-law Joanne Hohman of Catonsville and sister-in-law Pauline Johns of Catonsville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 16, 2020.