Dorothy Claire (Deery) Haney, 89, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Harmony Hall Assisted Living in Columbia. Born on January 24, 1931 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Lowry C. and Dorothy (Walker) Deery. She was the loving and devoted wife of 69 years to Herbert E. Haney and a loving mother. Dorothy was a medical receptionist in several doctor's offices and was a bookkeeper for the U.S. Naval Department. She was a homemaker for many years and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed family genealogy and was a very giving and generous donor to various charitable organizations. Surviving in addition to her husband Herb are sons, Harold Haney and wife Linda of Lottsburg, VA, and Bruce Haney and wife Donna of Clarksville, MD; grandchildren, Stefanie Serio and husband Michael, Kevin Haney and wife Nooshin, Shannon Hufford and husband Steve, Lauren Haney and Matthew Haney; great-grandchildren, Carter, Chandler, Madelyn, Mia, and Lilah; sister, Sandra Hickey of St. Petersburg, FL; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Norman Deery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster, with Pastor Melissa Helfer officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Smallwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.