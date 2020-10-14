Dorothy Elizabeth "Dot" Fritz, age 92, of Hanover, PA and formerly of New Windsor, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Village at Shrewsbury. Born February 25, 1928 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Ralph K. Royer Sr. and Mae E. Greenholtz Royer. She was the wife of the late Raymond T. "Happy" Fritz Sr., her husband of 67 years, who died in 2014. Dot was formerly employed with the Brethren Service Center, New Windsor and retired in 1988 after 27 years. She was a member of Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren, Union Bridge and the New Windsor Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed helping others and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Michael W. and Cheryl Fritz of Hanover, PA; daughter-in-law, Mary Fritz of Westminster; grandchildren, Lisa Fritz, Lori Parr, Wendy Donahue, and David Fritz; step-granddaughter, Rachel Huss; great-grandchildren, A.J., Victoria, Christie and Ryan; and brother, Ronald L. Royer and wife Beverly of Chambersburg, PA. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Raymond "Tom" Fritz Jr. in 1997; sister, Mary I. Little, and brother, Ralph K. Royer Jr. A funeral service will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor on Saturday, October 17 at 11 a.m. Rev. Judy Strayer will officiate. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect. Memorial contributions may be made to Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren, 26 Pipe Creek Road, Union Bridge, MD 21791 or SpiriTrust Lutheran, Utz Terrace, 2100 Utz Terrace, Hanover, PA 17331. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.