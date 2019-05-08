Dorothy E. Kemp (nee Snyder), 96 formerly of Eldersburg/Randallstown, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Long View Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late David Barton "Bart" Kemp. She was born June 24, 1922 in Randallstown, MD the daughter of the late William N. Snyder & the late Katie L. Snyder (nee Seibel). Dorothy was employed by the Department of Defense in the Panama Canal office during World War II. She loved the Baltimore Orioles. She was the loving mother of Donald B. Kemp & wife Sherry. Devoted grandmother of Robert B. Kemp & wife Lauren, and Craig P. Kemp & wife Amy and 5 cherished great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her 3 brothers Robert, Wilbur & Carroll Snyder. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784. Where Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery in Randallstown, MD. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice/Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com Published in Carroll County Times on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary