Dorothy E. (Knopf) Sprague, 84 of WestminsterPassed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Longview Healthcare Center.Beloved wife of the late Russell R. SpragueMrs. Sprague was born November 6, 1934 in Owings Mills, MD the daughter of the late Edward and Mary(Bowers) Knopf.Dorothy was a homemaker, loved to entertain family and friends, throw dinner parties, and enjoyed bowling. She was a licensed pilot and loved to fly.Surviving her are children Katherine Mooney, Linda Gagne, Carol Campbell, Russell and Bruce Sprague.9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildrenThe family will receive friends on Sunday, June 2nd 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD (beside S. Carroll High). Where Funeral Services will be held Monday , June 3, 2019 11 AM . Interment Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD
Published in Carroll County Times on May 30, 2019
