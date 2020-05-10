Dorothy F. Sumey, age 88 of Sykesville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Copper Ridge in Sykesville. Born February 9, 1932 in Richmond, VA, and raised in Seaford, DE, she was the daughter of the late Henry Russell Fry and the late Elizabeth Nancy Jones. She was the wife of Kenneth Merrill Sumey of Sykesville, her husband of 62 years. Dorothy was a 1954 graduate of the University of Delaware. She was a music teacher with the Baltimore County Public Schools prior to the birth of her children and scaled back to the role of homemaker thereafter. She had also worked as needed in the family accounting business. Dorothy loved to be active and participated in many sports and activities over the years. One of her greatest pleasures was volunteering at Piney Run Park. She was a past President of the Piney Run Recreation and Conversation Council and was proud to have been a part in the establishment of that Nature Center. She was also a very gifted artist with many "crafty" skills. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Allen M. Sumey and his wife Sandra of Hendersonville, TN, and Linda E. Leonard and her husband Wade of Springfield, VA, sister Barbara Mowery of Sykesville, grandchildren Kalie Leonard Gonzales, Aleah Leonard, Justin Sumey and Kayla Simpson, and great grandchildren Jaxon Levi Hamilton, Paisley Renee Hamilton, Raelynn Marie Hamilton, and Skye Gonzales. Services and interment will be private.



