Dorothy F. Sumey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy F. Sumey, age 88 of Sykesville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Copper Ridge in Sykesville. Born February 9, 1932 in Richmond, VA, and raised in Seaford, DE, she was the daughter of the late Henry Russell Fry and the late Elizabeth Nancy Jones. She was the wife of Kenneth Merrill Sumey of Sykesville, her husband of 62 years. Dorothy was a 1954 graduate of the University of Delaware. She was a music teacher with the Baltimore County Public Schools prior to the birth of her children and scaled back to the role of homemaker thereafter. She had also worked as needed in the family accounting business. Dorothy loved to be active and participated in many sports and activities over the years. One of her greatest pleasures was volunteering at Piney Run Park. She was a past President of the Piney Run Recreation and Conversation Council and was proud to have been a part in the establishment of that Nature Center. She was also a very gifted artist with many "crafty" skills. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Allen M. Sumey and his wife Sandra of Hendersonville, TN, and Linda E. Leonard and her husband Wade of Springfield, VA, sister Barbara Mowery of Sykesville, grandchildren Kalie Leonard Gonzales, Aleah Leonard, Justin Sumey and Kayla Simpson, and great grandchildren Jaxon Levi Hamilton, Paisley Renee Hamilton, Raelynn Marie Hamilton, and Skye Gonzales. Services and interment will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Jon
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved