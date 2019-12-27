Carroll County Times Obituaries
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle
9190 Church St
Libertytown/Union Bridge, MD
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle
9190 Church St
Libertytown/Union Bridge, MD
Dorothy H. "Carmie" Duafala


1941 - 2019
Dorothy H. "Carmie" Duafala Obituary
Dorothy "Carmie" H. (Conti) Duafala, 78 of Severna Park, MD formerly of Mt. Airy. Passed Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and husband of nearly 60 years. Born July 15, 1941 in Aliquippa, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Conti and Dorothy (Vucinic) Conti. Beloved wife of Edward Duafala, Jr. Devoted mother of Edward (Robyn) Duafala of Mt. Airy, Rich (Katherine) Duafala of Severna Park, Carmella Duafala of Severna Park and Caroline Gibson of New Market. Dear sister of Frank Conti, the late Joan McClory, and George Conti. Loving grandmother of Angela, Genna, Nicholas, Emily, and Steven, Christian and Carson. Also survived by 3 great grandchildren Wyatt, Zachery and Joshua. Carmie was a homemaker, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, making pizzas and was very active at St. Joseph's Catholic Community in Eldersburg and a member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima. The Family will receive friends on Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 A Funeral Liturgy will be said, Saturday, December 28, 2019 11 AM with viewing 10 AM at St. Peter the Apostle, 9190 Church St. Libertytown/Union Bridge, MD 21791. Interment St. Peter the Apostle Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions to the American Diabetes Assoc., PO Box 13067 Alexandria, VA 22312 or Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 27, 2019
