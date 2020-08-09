Dorothy Harry

Dorothy LaRue Harry, age 74, of Upperco died August 6, 2020, in Taneytown. Born December 31, 1945, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Howard and LaRue Brown. She was the wife of the late Steven Harry. Dotty was a 1963 graduate of Franklin High School where she was a three-sport athlete. She was a secretary for Eickhoff and Rowe, a stay at home mom for many years, and an active member of Reisterstown United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend a live webcast of the service will be offered at www.elinefh.com
. Dotty enjoyed aerobics, watching her children and grandchildren play sports, being a part of the JOY circle at RUMC, and going to Ocean City. Surviving are daughter Jill Burnett and son-in-law Brendan Burnett, daughter Gail Cousins and fiancé Fred Mojica, grandchildren Curtiss Burnett and fiancé Alysha Bayens, Holly and husband Kurt Woodworth, Nathan Burnett, Kendall Cousins, and Conlan Cousins, a brother Howard "Frank" Brown, Jr. and sister-in-law Linda Brown, and sisters-in-law Ida Harry and Susan Fant and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother-in-law Thomas Harry Sr., nephew Thomas Harry Jr., and in-laws Wilbur and Virginia Harry. The family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Monday, August 10th at Eline's Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg, MD 21048. A celebration of life service will be held at Eline Funeral Home, Finksburg at 2pm on Tuesday, August 11th. Interment will be at RUMC cemetery. For those who cannot attend, a live webcast will be offered at www.elinefh.com
. Memorial contributions can be sent to Reisterstown United Methodist Church, Memo line: Youth Ministry.