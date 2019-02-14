Mrs. Dorothy Lee Huffman, age 60, passed away on February 12, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born December 1, 1958 in Yuma, Arizona, the daughter of Nancy L. (Brown) Kaufman and the late Henry L. Palino. Dorothy was a graduate of Westminster High School, Westminster, MD, she enjoyed taking care of her family and home, loved animals, especially cats as well as camping, hiking, sewing and quilling. She is survived by her spouse, Eugene E. Huffman (Fayetteville, PA); son, Christopher L. Huffman (Baltimore, MD); Son, Ryan A. Huffman (Orrtanna, PA); Daughter, Jeannette E. Huffman (Cockeysville, MD); Mother, Nancy L. Kaufman; Sister. Terry L. Andrews; Niece, Amber Kilgalen (Westminster, MD). In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael L. Palino. No visitations nor ceremonies will take place at this time. A remembrance service will be scheduled in early spring 2019 near Reisterstown, MD for friends and family. Memorial Donations may be made in deceased's name to: . Online condolences may be expressed at www.sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 14, 2019