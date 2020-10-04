Dorothy Lucille McKinney was born September 28, 1939 near New Windsor Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Albert Edward and Dorothy Glenn Albaugh, granddaughter of the late William and Ella Albaugh and Miller and Bessie Glenn. Dorothy attended New Windsor School all 12 years, graduating in 1957. Immediately after graduation, she began work at the W. Lee Hoke Insurance Agency, a family owned business originally in their large home on Springdale Road. The Business moved to a new office building in New Windsor and later to an office condo in Frederick as the business passed to other family owners. Dorothy was educated at the U.S.F. & G. School of Insurance in Baltimore and earned her insurance agents license, and later completed a School of Insurance in Carlisle Pennsylvania, passing a series of exams, she earned the designation of Certified Insurance Counsellor. In 1965, she married her love, Fred McKinney, and moved to a small apartment near Westminster. In 1968 they welcomed their only child, son, Shawn McKinney. They then, in 1971, bought a home on Church Street in New Windsor, and in 1977/1978 built and moved to a new home near New Windsor in the woods on Sams Creek on land gifted from her family. In 1992 she left the Hoke Agency and joined the Barnes Bollinger Insurance Agency in Westminster. Dorothy retired from the insurance business in 2003 and moved with her husband to Rock Hall Maryland to their rehabbed house that was built by her grandparents in 1902. She enjoyed working on the Glenn family genealogy, dating back to 1633 in the New World, with help from a cousin's wife from Delaware and a cousin from Annapolis. The first Glenns were of Scottish ancestry. She also enjoyed her time as Director of the Rock Hall Museum and donated watermen items of her grandfather and uncles. Fred and Dorothy moved their membership from St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Union Bridge where she served on Church council to the Rock Hall United Methodist Church. When Dorothy became ill, she moved to their son's home in Frederick County for family care. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Fred McKinney and a brother, Albert Edward Albaugh. Dorothy is survived by a brother Glenn William Albaugh of Rock Hall, son Shawn Fred McKinney, daughter Joanne Marie McKinney, grandson Shawn Hunter McKinney of California and Granddaughter Summer Shaelan McKinney. Her remains were cremated, and she will be interred at a later date, alongside the love of her life Fred in Fairmount Cemetery in Libertytown, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-queen.com
.