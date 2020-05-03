Dorothy L. Tawney
1929 - 2020
Dorothy L. (Alban) Tawney, age 91, passed away on April 30, 2020 at Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Emerson L. Tawney, who passed away in 1993. Dorothy was born on April 7, 1929 in Hampstead Maryland and was the daughter of the late John and Lulu (Cullison) Alban. She spent most of her life working at Black & Decker and Bendix Corp. in Maryland. She is survived by her sons Steve Tawney and wife Janet and Thomas Tawney and wife Kathy; her 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Nick Alban; her sisters Betty Bannon and Peggy Stauffer as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Ruthie Sterner, Helen Eppley and her brother Tom Alban. Due to the COVID 19 guidelines, Dorothy will be laid to rest privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove. Visit www.beckfunerals.com to share condolences or sign a virtual register book.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
She was in the same room at Hanover Hall with my aunt Mary. Dot was always such a pleasant person. Was glad I got to meet her. She always wanted a smile or something positive, she said there was enough of that other stuff out there. Home she is ! Hallelujah
Kimberly
Friend
