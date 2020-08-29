Dorothy Eyler Lease, age 97, formerly of New Windsor, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Lorien of Taneytown. Born October 19, 1922 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar W. and Naomi M. Lovell Eyler. She was the wife of John W. Lease who died in 2008. Dot was a 1940 graduate of New Windsor High School. In earlier years she worked at Shriver's Cannery of Westminster and at Brownie's Corner in New Windsor. She was an active, lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, New Windsor, where she sang in the choir for 45+ years, was a Sunday school teacher and later served as the attendance and offering registrar and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the former New Windsor Homemakers Club and served as a den mother with the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed church activities, cooking, baking, crocheting, gardening, canning and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are children, Barbara Misenar and companion Dale Lowman and Jerry Lease and wife Ruth, all of New Windsor, Larry Lease and wife Pat of Westminster and Richard Lease and wife Barbara of Union Bridge; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, numerous great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Betty Slifer and Verna Guyton and brother, Robert Eyler. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, with Rev. Shari McCourt, her pastor, officiating. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be in effect. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, New Windsor, MD 21776.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store