Service Information
Memorial service
1:00 PM
Fairhaven Chapel, 7200 Third Avenue, Sykesville , MD

Obituary

Dorothy Long Fulton, of Fairhaven in Sykesville, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born in New Rochelle, NY, she was the daughter of the late Cyril James and Georgianna Reiss Newman. She was the wife of Donald W. Fulton of Sykesville, her husband of 15 years. She was predeceased by her first husband, Richard Harris Long. Dorothy had been an RN for many years. She was very active at Fairhaven where she served on many committees and did a great deal of volunteer work. She and her husband were very involved with the grandchildren and especially with horse back riding. Dorothy is survived by her husband and his children with whom she had a close relationship; Susan Fulton and spouse Alan Burrows, Ellen Fulton and spouse Stephen Mark Ulissi and their children Zachary and Shaena Ulissi and Sebastian Ulissi, Stephen and Karen Fulton and their children Savannah Fulton and Grace Fulton, and Michael and Eleanor Fulton and their children Leyland Alexander Fulton and Patrick Fulton. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fairhaven Chapel, 7200 Third Avenue, Sykesville, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairhaven Residents' Assistance Fund.

