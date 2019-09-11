Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Louise "Dottie" Machemer, 72, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born December 8, 1946 in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Madeline (Valentine) Dircks. She was the loving and devoted wife of 42 years to the late Waldemar Rudy "Walt" Machemer, whom predeceased her August 1, 2013. Dottie was employed by Sweet Heart Cup, and worked there for many years. She faithfully provided care for her husband after he sustained a serious spinal cord injury. After her husband's passing, Dorothy found great joy in helping other family and friends in need, often putting others before herself. Above all she loved her family and the time spent with them. She also enjoyed reading, shopping and relaxing at the beach. She was a member of Carrollton Church of God. Surviving her are children and their spouses Margie Null and Jerry of New Windsor, John McDonald and Kimberly of York, PA; sister Barbara Buckley; grandchildren Daniel and Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by sister and brother-in-law Pauline and Leo Armentrout and Margaret Bishop. The family will welcome friends today, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 11 am at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the start of services. Interment will be in Carrollton Church of God Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at

