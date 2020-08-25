Dorothy Marie Stevenson, 71, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Howard County General Hospital. She had had been a resident of Lorien in Columbia for 8 years. Born February 9, 1949, in Tyrone, she was the daughter of the late William and Marie (Sill) Hayden. She was the wife of the late Wayne R. Stevenson, who she married in 1970 and predeceased her in 2011. Dorothy was a 1968 graduate of Westminster High School and worked for Random House in the warehouse. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, watching Family Feud and playing practical jokes. Surviving are daughter Dr. Wendy Stevenson (Jim Rauscher) of Ellicott City; siblings Marguerite Hayden of Westminster, Eugene Hayden (Joan) of Union Bridge and William Hayden, Jr. (Karen) of Taneytown; 1 niece and 1 nephew. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be alongside her husband at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891 www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.