Dorothy Matthews
1925 - 2020
Dorothy Ann Hale Matthews, 95, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead, Md. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Matthews. Born September 30, 1925, in Alesia, Md., she was the daughter of the late William and Hilda (Lauer) Hale. Mrs. Matthews was a 1942 graduate of Manchester High School and was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Hampstead. She was a member of the Hampstead Lioness Club, the Hampstead Vol. Fire Dept Auxiliary and a member of the former Hampstead Woman's Club. Her hobbies included playing bridge and golf. Mrs. Matthews is survived by a sister, Maxine H. Miller of Hampstead, Md.; a brother, W. Herbert Hale of Towson, Md. and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Hale. Visitation time will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, Md. The service will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Eline Funeral Home, with Pastor Charles Marshall officiating. Interment will be in the Hampstead Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Md. 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
