Dorothy May Becraft "Granny", of Woodbine, MD passed Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home with her loving family. Born on February 4, 1931 in Rockland County, NY, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Earl and Matilda Frances Morgan. She was preceded in death by husband Norman Eugene Becraft "Jake" and their oldest daughter Laura Jean Frey "Jeanne". Mrs. Becraft lived in various places beginning in Congers, NY and then later moved with her family to Baltimore, MD then Taylorsville, MD after marrying "Jake" she moved to Woodbine. Dorothy was the last surviving sibling of twelve in the Morgan Family and was of the Lutheran faith. Surviving are her loving daughters Joyce Hawkins, Kathie Becraft, Jackie Hoover, Dorothy "Bess" Bean and husband Robert"Chip" numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, including dear niece, Betty Hartle, who was her lifelong best friend. She will be missed by many. She loved spending time with her family, preparing large family dinners, playing rummy, puzzles, board games, watching Baltimore Ravens games and occasional day trips to Charlestown Races and Casino with her daughter Jackie. Her favorite past time activities included seamstress work, gardening and crocheting. Although she spent most of her retirement bookkeeping for her late husband's business, Woodbine Towing, she began her career at Mt. Airy Pants Sewing Co. as a seamstress followed by C. R. Daniels working with textile fabrics and eventually working and retiring from General Electric as an appliance assembler. A private memorial service will be held at a late date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Winfield Community Vol. Fire Dept., 1320 West Old Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD or Lisbon Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 40, Lisbon, MD 21765 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store