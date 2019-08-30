Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy May Ruddick. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy May Ruddick, 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living, surrounded by family. Dorothy was born August 8, 1924, in Baltimore, and was the only daughter of William P. Helms and Frances I. Kerr Helms. She was married to Earvin L. Ruddick on December 12, 1942. Earvin passed on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2017- just a few days shy of their 75th wedding anniversary. They moved from Baltimore to Westminster in 1961. They had one child, daughter, Susan Diana Ruddick Bloom. Dorothy was a quiet, creative force. She was talented at needlecrafts: knitting, needlepoint, sewing and more. She had unique artistic talents in china painting on fine porcelain and tole painting. She and Earvin had a booth at the local Farmers Market for Christmas for many years, creating beautiful things for others to enjoy. She was an excellent cook with the best pie crust anywhere. Dorothy was a member of Westminster Methodist Church. She is survived by daughter Susan and her husband, Calvin W. Bloom; granddaughters Dr. Sara Bloom Bruce (Matthew) of Arlington, VA, Emily R. Killinger of Alton, NH; four great-grandchildren Anne Killinger of Alton, NH, William Ruddick Bruce, Calvin McCormick Bruce and Samuel Cregg Bruce of Arlington, VA. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Services will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home, with her pastor, Rev. Dr. Malcolm Stranathan officiating. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main St., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

