Dorothy S. Fick, 81, of Taneytown passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was the beloved wife of Robert S. Fick, her husband of 56 years. Dorothy was born in Trenton, NJ on December 27, 1937 to the late Albert T. and Mabel K. Stretch. In her early years, she sang professionally for big bands and Broadway style musicals. She was later the Operations Manager for Medical Management Resources. In 2008, she and her husband retired to Maryland. In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her daughter Audrey Reyes and husband Robert of Dillsburg, PA, and by her daughter Catherine Travis and husband Andrew of North East. She was also blessed to have 14 grandchildren and many additional extended family members. Dorothy was a committed Christian who served on the Board of Directors of the New Life Pregnancy Center and the Jericho Prison Ministry in New Jersey. She was also a Deacon of the Presbyterian Church (USA). In Maryland, she was a member of the Cornerstone PCA church in Manchester. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her daughter Cheryl Kraus and by her brother Donald Stretch. Her family will welcome visitors on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster from 11 am to 1 pm. at which time Rev. Todd Hare will officiate her funeral service. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bill Glass - Behind the Walls prison ministry, 1101 South Cedar Ridge Drive Duncanville, Texas or online at www.behindthewalls.com. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 28, 2019