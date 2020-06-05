Dorothy S. Trone, 91, of Manchester, MD, entered peacefully into God's eternal care Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Long View Health Care Center, Manchester, MD. Born December 10, 1928 in Manchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Elva M. (Zepp) Sholl. Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Burnell D. Trone who died February 11, 2016 and with whom she shared sixty-six years of marriage. Dorothy was a lifelong member of Bixlers United Methodist Church, Westminster, MD. Dorothy was a graduate of Manchester High School. She retired from the Hanover Shoe Factory in 1991 after thirty years of service. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Karen Haifley of Manchester, MD; two sisters-in-law, Bernice Trone of Hanover, PA, and Lida Sholl of Owings Mills, MD; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Burnell Trone, Jr. on August 16, 2016; and her brother, Guy W. Sholl. The family would like to thank the staff at Long View Health Care Center for their dedicated and compassionate care given to Dorothy these last 4 ½ years. A graveside service to celebrate and remember Dorothy's life will be held 11:30 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A controlled visitation and time to share memories with the family with proper social distancing will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Dorothy's name to Bixlers United Methodist Church, 3372 Bixler Church Road, Westminster, MD 21158 or Long View Health Care Activities Fund, 3332 Main Street, Manchester, MD 21102. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at



