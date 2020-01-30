Dorothy M. "Dottie" Halter Simpson, 89, of Westminster, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Carroll Lutheran Village Health Care Center. Born March 10, 1930 in Silver Run, she was the daughter of the late Milton Halter and Susan Maus Halter. Her husband Charles Martin "Charlie" Simpson died May 8, 2018. She was a 1947 graduate of Westminster High School and member of St. Mary's United Church of Christ in Silver Run. She enjoyed gardening and feeding the squirrels. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by 9 siblings Charles Halter, Maud Bowen, Mary Myers, Helen Stonesifer, Cora Halter, Arlean Halter, Erma Lawrence, Ethel Welty and Naomi Menchey. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Silver Run, with her pastor Rev. Sam Chamelin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's United Church of Christ, 1441 East Mayberry Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 30, 2020