Dorothy Elizabeth Smith, 95, of Westminster, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Oakland Manor Assisted Living in Sykesville. Born on January 11, 1924 in Ridgeway, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Luther Price and Lillian Barrow Price. She was predeceased by her husband Franklin Smith. Before retiring she worked as a pressing foreman at Joseph Banks. She loved travelling and had visited 18 different countries. She also enjoyed bingo, dancing, an RVing with her family. Family was the most important value to Dorothy. She enjoyed doing for others, and the family would like to give thanks for the wonderful care given at Oakland Manor. She is survived by her daughter Lana Weidner and husband Maurice of Westminster; step-son Bryant Smith and wife Irma of San Diego, CA; two grandsons Ryan Weidner and wife Cher, and Brent Weidner and wife Serena; three great-grandchildren Drew, Aidan, and Peyton Weidner; two brothers Roland Price and wife Helen of Sparks, and James Price and wife Anne of Conway, SC. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers Verilus, Richard, and Max Price; and two sisters Frances Wilhelm, and Mary Utz. She was also predeceased by former husbands Calvin Palmer and Donald Barnes. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Nancy Ginsberg officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 30, 2019