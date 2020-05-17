Dorothy Stone
1924 - 2020
Dorothy I. Stone, 95, Finksburg, died at home on May 13, 2020. Born October 25, 1924 in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Weiss Kraft. She had retired from Dairymen, Inc. as a data processor. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Dorothy is survived by daughter Leslie Ann Skal and sons James Michael and Mark Edward Stone. She is also survived by grandchildren Mary and Carl Skal, Clint, Jason, Daniel and Marshall Stone and great grandchildren Jackson, Madelyn, Carter and Grant Stone and Ava Skal, niece Debbie Pillsbury and nephew Steve Kraft. She was preceded in death by siblings Thomas Kraft and Marie Pillsbury, nephews Gary and Ronald Pillsbury, niece Jean Pillsbury and granddaughter Lisa Marie Skal. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD is assisting with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to ASPCA.org or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231

Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
