Dorothy V. "Dottie" Hammond, 95, formerly of Reisterstown passed away on September 4, 2020 at the Maryland Masonic Homes. She was born in Martinsburg, WV on October 30, 1924 to the late Donald and Monta (nee Grove) Dodd. She was married to the late William Edward Hammond. Dorothy was a member of the Glyndon United Methodist Church, founding member and past president of the Historic Glyndon Society, honorary member of the Women's Club of Glyndon, past president of the Stevenson Garden Club and involved with Meals on Wheels. She loved flowers and was often a participant and/or judge in numerous flower shows. Dorothy was a docent at Ladew Gardens. During WWII she was a Nurse Cadet, 1942-1945. She also had worked as a school nurse at Hanna Moore Academy. She participated in many community and church activities and enjoyed spending time at her vacation home in Fairview Beach, VA. She is survived by her son Gregory E. Hammond; daughter Leslie H. Fowble; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband and her sister Rosemary Grimsley. A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring of 2021. Due notice will be given. The interment, by the family, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glyndon U.M. Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by Eline Funeral Home, Reisterstown.