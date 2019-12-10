|
Dorothy "Dotty" Watkins, 92, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. Born October 10, 1927 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Earl Raymond and Teresia (Cook) Lewis. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Charles Watkins, to whom she was married for almost 69 years. He died in August of this year. Dotty spent her working career in personnel for the Federal Government. She was a gourmet cook and loved entertaining. She treasured her home and friendships at Carroll Vista in Taneytown. She will be missed strolling up and down Clubside Drive. She also loved going to her Mountain Lake Cottage. Most of all she loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. Having lived and worked in the area of the capitol, she was a life-long fan of the Washington Redskins. Surviving are sons, Jeffrey Watkins of Taneytown, and Charles Watkins and wife Karen of Damascus; daughter, Jennifer Clinger and husband Stephen of Ellicott City; sister-in-law, Claire Watkins of Gainesville, VA; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by all of her siblings, of which she was the 8th of 9. A memorial service to celebrate Dotty's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD with Pastor Richard Baker officiating. Inurnment will follow at Tom's Creek Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dotty's name may be made to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 10, 2019