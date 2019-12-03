Dorothy Irene Ensor Wyatt, 89, of Reisterstown, MD died peacefully on November 30, 2019 at her home with her loving family and devoted dog, Minnie Pearl by her side. Born August 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Viola Young Ensor of Hampstead where she was raised. She was the loving wife of the late Herbert M. Wyatt, Sr. her husband of 62 years who predeceased her on June 29, 2010. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her brother LeRoy F. Ensor and a son Dennis W. Wyatt, Sr. and two great grandchildren. Dorothy retired from English American Tailoring Company after 38 years. She enjoyed her retirement years by traveling with her husband, RVing, quilting, embroidering, sharing her love for the many varieties of Day Lilies, and spending time with family. She is survived by her brother, Robert C. Ensor of Westminster, her 3 children, son, Herbert M. Wyatt, Jr. and wife Patricia, daughter, Connie M. Eckard and husband Charles of Reisterstown, daughter, Dorothy V. Wyatt of Reisterstown; ten grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Family and friends will honor Dorothy's life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at Eline Funeral Home-Finksburg, Maryland, 2901 Bloom Road, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to Merkel Cell Carcinoma Fund, UW Foundation, UW Medicine Advancement, Attn: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 3, 2019