Douglas Albert Hayes, 61, of Harney, Maryland, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born September 20, 1957 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Clifton Hayes, Sr. and Margaret M. (Yingling) Hayes. Doug worked in flooring construction for many years. He was predeceased by his sons, Specialist Erik Wayne Hayes who was killed in action in Iraq in 2004, and Bradley Steven Hayes, who died in 2017. A graveside service and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery in Harney, Maryland, where he will be laid to rest beside his sons. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 11, 2019