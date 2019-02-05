Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Hans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Brian Hans


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Brian Hans Obituary
Douglas Brian Hans, 77, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy.Born on July 18, 1941 in Lake Ronkonkama, NY he was the son of the late Phillip Louis and Helen (Maskiell) Hans. Despite the many challenges Douglas faced throughout his life, he was a very hardworking and industrious man. He built his own home and enjoyed working for many years on the family dairy farm outside Westminster. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Surviving are daughters, Carolyn Giberti of NH, Susan Flynn of MA, and Colleen Beth Hans of NY; son, Douglas Hans, Jr. of MA; grandchildren, Emma, Alexa and Diana Flynn, Katrina and Aiden Hans; sisters, Barbara Williamson of Westminster, Sandra Benjamin of NY, Bonnie Olsen of MA, and Judith Welty of Westminster; brothers, James Hans of NY, and Roger Hans of Westminster. Also surviving him are 4 step-children and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the former husband of the late Peggy A. Hans. He was predeceased by brothers, David and Philip Hans.Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD, 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now