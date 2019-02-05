Douglas Brian Hans, 77, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy.Born on July 18, 1941 in Lake Ronkonkama, NY he was the son of the late Phillip Louis and Helen (Maskiell) Hans. Despite the many challenges Douglas faced throughout his life, he was a very hardworking and industrious man. He built his own home and enjoyed working for many years on the family dairy farm outside Westminster. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Surviving are daughters, Carolyn Giberti of NH, Susan Flynn of MA, and Colleen Beth Hans of NY; son, Douglas Hans, Jr. of MA; grandchildren, Emma, Alexa and Diana Flynn, Katrina and Aiden Hans; sisters, Barbara Williamson of Westminster, Sandra Benjamin of NY, Bonnie Olsen of MA, and Judith Welty of Westminster; brothers, James Hans of NY, and Roger Hans of Westminster. Also surviving him are 4 step-children and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the former husband of the late Peggy A. Hans. He was predeceased by brothers, David and Philip Hans.Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD, 21158. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary