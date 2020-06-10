Douglas C. Hoffman
1968 - 2020
Douglas C. Hoffman, 51, of Littlestown, died Sunday, June 7, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Tammy L. (DeGroft) Hoffman for 33 years. Born November 15, 1968 in Gettysburg, Doug was the son of Ralph & Carol (Bair) Hoffman of Gardners. He was a 1986 graduate of Francis Scott Key, (Carroll County Vo-Tech) for Carpentry. From 1986-2017 he was employed as a remodeling carpenter and for the past three years was the Code Enforcement Officer for the Borough of Littlestown. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his mother-in-law, Pat DeGroft of Littlestown; his 2 brothers: David Hoffman & Michelle of Littlestown and Donald Hoffman & Billie Jo of Gardners; his 13 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Doug was predeceased by his father-in-law, Bernard E. DeGroft, Sr., by his paternal grandparents, John & Marion Hoffman and his maternal grandparents, Elvin & Alma Bair. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Taneytown; a social member of Littlestown VFW; an auxillary member of Harney VFW; and a member of Littlestown FOE and McSherrystown Moose. Doug was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Phillies fan. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends and enjoying life! The family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, from 2 - 4 P.M. at The Looking Barn, 1295 Frederick Pike, Littlestown. Memorials in Doug's name may be sent to Adams County SPCA - 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or American Heart Association - 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The Looking Barn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with your family. ❤
Tina Hartlaub
Classmate
