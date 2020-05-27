Douglas Steven Curtis, 65, of Sykesville, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Carroll Dove House after a battle with cancer. Born June 22, 1954, he was the son of the late Edward and Harriett Hanft Curtis of Schenectady, NY. Doug was the devoted husband of Marjorie Davis. They had been married for 33 years. Doug was a lawyer and ran his own practice. He and his wife attended Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church. Known for being straightforward and caring, he will be greatly missed by friends and colleagues. In addition to his wife, he is survived by brother Charles Curtis and niece Paige Curtis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Feed My Sheep, 961 Johnsville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 27, 2020.