Dwight Douglas Hawkins was born July 5, 1957 to Faith ( nee Crafton ) and the late Alfred V. Hawkins. On Monday, August 17, he passed away at Carroll County Hospital. He is survived by his mother Faith Davis of New Windsor, brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Joyce Hawkins of Conroe, Texas, sister Vale (Sissy) Hawkins of New Windsor, sister and brother-in-law Valerie and Scott Shipley of Sykesville and brother Mark Hawkins of New Windsor. He was predeceased by brother Mitchell Hawkins. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends Shane Sharp and family. In lieu of services, Douglas' remains were donated to Maryland State Board of Anatomy.



