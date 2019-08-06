Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe St Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas A. "Doug" Mott, 58, of Westminster, died peacefully with his loving wife and family Friday, August 2, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Born December 11, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio he was the son of Rose Marie (Smolen) Mott of Ohio and the late Edward Mott. He was the loving husband of Nancy Mott, his wife of 30 year whom he married on Feb. 18, 1989. He was a 1978 graduate of Chaney High School and Akron Technical School in Ohio. He was employed more than 39 years for Diebold Nixdorf. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church, VFW Post No. 8806 in Union Bridge, Mayberry Archers, Traditional Bowhunters of MD (TBM), Cumberland Bowhunters, Littlestown Eagles, NRA and was a hunter safety instructor. He enjoyed Penn State Football and adored his grandchildren. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by children Adrienne Liszka and fiancé Brad Miller of Westminster; Nicholas (Alyssa) Mott of Ohio and Molly (Zack) Lowe of Michigan; brothers Gary Mott, Terry (Nancy) Mott, and Tom (Maryann) Mott, sister Amy (Michael) Anderson, all of Ohio; adored granddaughters Harper Rose Lowe of Michigan and Emmy Mott of Ohio; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Norine (Larry) Blasko of Ohio. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents and mother and father-in-law George and Helen Adamko. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Mayberry Archers, P.O. Box 2183, Westminster, MD 21158 or VFW Post No. 8806, 115 Penrose St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.

