Douglas "Doug" Scott McFarland, 64, of Westminster went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore with his cherished wife, Karen, and their children by his side. Doug was born on January 9, 1956 in Baltimore to the late John Douglas and Nancy Kahmer McFarland. After graduation from high school, he earned his Bachelors degree from then Towson State College. At the time of his death, Doug was a Health Inspector for the state of Maryland. In addition to his wife of 35 years, Karen Olivia Martin McFarland, Doug is survived by his son, Scott Andrew McFarland and his wife Abby of Woodsfield, OH and by his daughter Olivia Marie Marks and her husband David of Columbus, MS. He also leaves his three grandchildren, Hannah, Isaiah, and Levin, his brother Bret McFarland and his wife Terri of Knoxville, MD and many loving family members. Doug was a member of the Glen Rock Church of Christ in Glen Rock, PA where he served as a deacon and led the audiovisual ministry. He was a man of many talents and interests. Doug knew something about everything and could fix anything his family needed. He enjoyed science and mechanics and could engineer a solution to any problem. He enjoyed his cat, Joe, as well as regular trips to the beach and to the cabin with his family. He leaves a large void in our hearts and was greatly respected and loved. Although his life on earth ended too soon, he knew that because of his relationship with God, this was not the end. We take hope in knowing that we will see him again. We are confident he is in heaven asking God all of his questions about the universe and life. We take comfort in knowing that physical illness is no longer affecting him because "they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint." (Isaiah 40:31). His family will receive friends on Friday, July 31st from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 1st at 11 am, with Minister Scott McFarland officiating. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. The family welcomes friends to join them for the service via video or telephone. We use Zoom for internet video and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869
Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869. If desired, donations in Doug's memory may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., PO Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180 or online at http://disasterreliefeffort.org/
or to Ohio Valley University, 1 Campus View Drive, Vienna, WV 26105 or online at https://www.ovu.edu/donate
. Arrangements by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel P.A.