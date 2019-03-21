Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Walls. View Sign

Douglas David Walls, 68, of Westminster, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born April 1, 1950 in Meadville, PA, he was the son of the late Florence Walls and Jack Walls, Sr. He was the beloved husband of the late Kay Arleen Walls, who died April 25, 2018. Before retiring in 2015, he worked at Joseph Banks, Lowes and was a Draftsman at Ambec. He graduated from Saegertown High in 1968. He served in the Air Force in Vietnam. He enjoyed music, loved his family dearly, was a great story teller, had a great sense of humor and was a kind and gentle soul. He is survived by a daughter Tiffany Walls Melvin of Beckley, WV; step-son Rodney Parks and wife Lisa of Taneytown; brothers Donald Walls and Jack Walls and wife Diane, all of Meadville, PA; grandchildren Jessy Parks of Oakland, MD; Jena Dalton and Davian Dalton of Beckley, WV. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Gary Lee Walls. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Floyd Westbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at





