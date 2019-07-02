Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dove Carole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carole Greenwald Dove, 77, of Williamsport, MD, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Homewood at Williamsport. Born Tuesday, April 21, 1942 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Mark H. Greenwald and the late Rosa (Brent) Greenwald. Carole was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the company of friends and family and found happiness helping them. She and her husband enjoyed playing and sharing Bluegrass music with friends and family. She expressed a lot of joy, enthusiasm and humor for living. She also enjoyed dancing and playing games. Together through their lives, she and her husband raised eleven precious dogs. She is survived by her; son, Stephen J. Dove of Hagerstown, MD; two daughters, Jennifer C. Dove of Baltimore, MD, Julie A. Dove and her husband Bret Anderson of Oakland, CA; four grandchildren, Isabelle Dove-Robinson of Flagstaff, AZ, Harry Dove- Robinson of Baltimore, MD, Jacob S. Dove of Hagerstown, MD and Elijah R.J. Dove of Hagerstown, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Dove, brother, Mark H. Greenwald, Jr. and sister, Karen I. Larsen. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:30 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with Pastor Jeff Schull officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Washington County 13011 Maugansville Rd, Hagerstown, MD, 21740. Online condolences may be expressed at

Carole Greenwald Dove, 77, of Williamsport, MD, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Homewood at Williamsport. Born Tuesday, April 21, 1942 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Mark H. Greenwald and the late Rosa (Brent) Greenwald. Carole was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the company of friends and family and found happiness helping them. She and her husband enjoyed playing and sharing Bluegrass music with friends and family. She expressed a lot of joy, enthusiasm and humor for living. She also enjoyed dancing and playing games. Together through their lives, she and her husband raised eleven precious dogs. She is survived by her; son, Stephen J. Dove of Hagerstown, MD; two daughters, Jennifer C. Dove of Baltimore, MD, Julie A. Dove and her husband Bret Anderson of Oakland, CA; four grandchildren, Isabelle Dove-Robinson of Flagstaff, AZ, Harry Dove- Robinson of Baltimore, MD, Jacob S. Dove of Hagerstown, MD and Elijah R.J. Dove of Hagerstown, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Dove, brother, Mark H. Greenwald, Jr. and sister, Karen I. Larsen. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:30 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with Pastor Jeff Schull officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Washington County 13011 Maugansville Rd, Hagerstown, MD, 21740. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com Published in Carroll County Times on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close