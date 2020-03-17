Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dover Hankins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dover Thomas Hankins, 83, of Wittman, MD passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 at his son's home surrounded by his loving family. Born July 14, 1936 in Tazewell, VA, he was the son of the late Peery and Sarah (Repass) Hankins and the devoted husband of Ruth Modesta (Dusty) Kinard Hankins. He enjoyed listening to and playing Bluegrass Music, attending family gatherings crabbing, fishing and playing his guitar. Dover enjoyed his retirement years as a Waterman. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Dover is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Blenda Kunkel, Jenny Lee Genslicki; two brothers: Alan Hankins and Eddie Hankins. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth (Dusty) Hankins; daughter, Kim Davis and husband Eddie of Taneytown, MD; two sons, Dover Hankins II and wife Mooregan of Finksburg, MD, Travis Hankins and wife Sherry of Sykesville, MD; six grandchildren: Kevin and wife Olivia, Karin and husband Andrew, Dover III, Deven, Drake and Cassidy; five great-grandchildren: Kaileigh, Cameron, Casten, Evan and Ella; sister, Mary Harris of Baton Rouge, LA, sister, Vivian Price of Whitehall, MD, brother, Perry Hankins of Chincoteague, VA, and sister, Barbara Travis of Hanover, PA. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD. Online condolences may be made at





Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 17, 2020

