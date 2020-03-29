Doyle Eugene Barnes, 71, of Hanover, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at The Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. Born March 22, 1949 in Cumberland, he was the beloved son of Opal Redinger Barnes of Hanover, PA, and the late Richard Grant Barnes. Doyle was a graduate of Westminster High School. He spent his working career in the construction field. Doyle was a social member of the Westminster Moose Family Center 1381. He enjoyed communicating through his CB radio and was known for his handle "Blue Devil". Surviving in addition to his mother is son Michael Meekins and wife Tina of Westminster; siblings Rick Barnes and wife Esther of Westminster, Doug Barnes and wife Vickie of Hanover, PA, and Rodney Barnes of Hanover, PA; 2 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 706 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Arrangements and cremation services provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.

