Duane Fabrick, 60, of Hampstead, passed away on January 3, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center after a short illness. Born May 27, 1959, he was the son of the late Vince and Mary Gardner Fabrick. He was the beloved husband of Toni Christine Fabrick. He had been a mechanic for S & J Automotive. He enjoyed his Harley, race cars and was in love with his family and friends. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter Hailey Fabrick and other daughters Christine Smith, Allicia Smith Ruiz, husband Tony and their daughter Vera Ruiz, Kelsey Smith. Brother David Fabrick and wife Lynn. Also survived by nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by daughter Taylor Lynn Smith. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead is handling arrangements. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday January 6 at noon at Millers UM Fellowship Hall, 4224 Millers Station Road, Millers, MD 21102 with Rev. Jim Crocker officiating.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 5, 2020