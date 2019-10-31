|
|
Duane Lee Ritter, age, 65, of Windsor Mill passed away suddenly on Monday, October 28, 2019, at his sister's home in Delaware. Born August 1, 1954, in Baltimore, MD he was the son the late Truman Wilson Ritter and Margaret Elizabeth Poole Ritter. He was the husband of the late Betty Jane Ritter who died in 2010. Duane had worked as a warehouse manager for many years. Family was very important to Duane and he enjoyed spending time with them. He is survived by step-children: Betty Mauro and Oren Tierney; brother and sister-in-law Walter and Joanne Ritter; sister Elizabeth A. Parham; nephew David Parham and wife Patricia; nieces Rebecca Ritter and Megan Judt and husband Randall. He was predeceased by step-children: Charlene Palmer, James Tierney and Jack Tierney. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Interment will be in Freedom Cemetery, Eldersburg, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 31, 2019