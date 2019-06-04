Duane Todd Norris, 50 of Hagerstown, MD passed away, unexpectantly, Thursday, May 30, 2019, after suffering a heart attack. He was born July 26, 1968 in Mt. Airy, MD to Jo Ann Burns Norris of Hagerstown and Charles Norris of Frederick. His joking, laughing, caring personality will be greatly missed. Duane was a graduate of South Carroll High School Class of 1987. He spent many years as a proud Boy Scout Leader in Mt. Airy, and was an outside salesman for over 30 years.Duane leaves behind a to grieve his son, Drew Norris and fiancée Lindsei Henderson of Germantown and his daughter, Briana Norris and partner Adam Bell of Hagerstown, his granddaughter, Olivia Norris of Germantown, his sister, Dana Sentz and husband Michael of New Windsor, nephews Michael and Matthew Sentz , and his former wife Melissa Norris of Hagerstown. He also leaves behind numerous family and friends.The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 5 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD (beside S. Carroll High).Interment will be PRIVATE and at the convenience of the family. Published in Carroll County Times from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary